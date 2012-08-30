HONG KONG Aug 30 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world's biggest lender by market value, reported an 11 percent rise in second-quarter earnings on Thursday as a short supply of loans helped boost pricing power.

ICBC made a net profit of 61.82 billion yuan in the April-June period, according to Reuters calculations from half-year results released by the company. This was higher than the 55.69 billion yuan the bank recorded a year ago, and slightly ahead of expectations for 60.98 billion yuan, based on a Reuters survey of nine analysts.

Net profit for January-June was 123.16 billion yuan, higher than the 109.5 billion yuan it recorded in 2011 and marginally greater than expectations for 122.21 billion yuan, according to the same survey of analysts.

Hong Kong-listed shares of ICBC, which has a market value of about $206 billion, are down about 9 percent so far this year on fears that a slowing Chinese economy would hit profits. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)