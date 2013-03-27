BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
HONG KONG, March 27 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), the world's biggest bank by market value, said 2012 earnings rose 14.5 percent, beating analyst estimates, helped by widening margins as it lent more to small- and medium-sized enterprises.
Net profit rose to 238.5 billion yuan ($38.40 billion) from 208.3 billion yuan in 2011, ICBC said on Wednesday. That compares with expectations for 231.44 billion yuan, a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 32 analysts shows.
For the fourth quarter, ICBC made a net profit of 52.9 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations of company figures. ($1 = 6.2110 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
* Rivernorth Capital Management Llc reports a 11 percent passive stake in Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp as of February 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m9TjdZ) Further company coverage:
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.