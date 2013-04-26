HONG KONG, April 26 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world's biggest bank by market value, reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strong growth in its fee and commission income.

ICBC said its net profit was 68.7 billion yuan ($10.7 billion) in January-March, better than expectations for 66.1 billion yuan, according to a Reuters poll of six analysts. That was also 12 percent higher than the 61.3 billion yuan the bank made during the same period in 2012. ($1 = 6.1707 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Edmund Klamann)