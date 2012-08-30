* Q2 net profit 61.82 bln yuan vs 60.98 bln yuan f'cast
* NPL ratio 0.89 pct vs 0.95 pct at end-March
* Net interest margin 2.66 pct vs. 2.61 pct at end-2011
* BoCom also sees weaker earnings growth
* ICBC shares down about 9 pct this year
By Kelvin Soh and Samuel Shen
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 30 Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China, the world's biggest lender
by market value, posted on Thursday its smallest earnings growth
since the global financial crisis, in the clearest sign yet that
a slowing Chinese economy has put an end to the days of easy
bank profits.
Pressure on Chinese banks' huge profits is set to grow as
the full impact of Beijing's recent moves to liberalise interest
rates leads to increased competition for deposits and as a
crackdown by the bank regulator on fees charged by banks weighs.
Faced with its slowest full year of economic growth since
1999, China has cut the amount of cash banks must hold as
reserves and lowered interest rates twice in the space of one
month. It has given banks more leeway to determine what
depositors are paid and what rates to charge borrowers, stoking
competition.
ICBC made 61.82 billion yuan ($9.73 billion) net profit in
the April-June period, according to calculations from half-year
results released by the company. That was higher than the 55.69
billion yuan it recorded a year ago, and matched expectations
for 60.98 billion yuan, based on a Reuters survey of nine
analysts. But the 11 percent profit growth in the quarter was
less than half the 29 percent rise it posted a year ago.
"The economy is slowing, so everything will slow down with
it," said Sheng Nan, an analyst at CCB International in Hong
Kong.
Bank of Communications, the country's No.5 lender,
also recorded on Thursday its slowest first-half growth in three
years.
Hong Kong-listed shares of ICBC, which has a market value of
about $206 billion, closed down 1.9 percent on Thursday ahead of
the results. They are down about 9 percent so far this year.
Since going from insolvent to publicly traded banks in the
past seven years, China's so-called 'Big Four' banks have grown
to be among the world's largest by market capitalisation, assets
and profits.
ICBC's quarterly profit almost equals the $10 billion in
combined second-quarter earnings from Bank of America,
JP Morgan and Citigroup.
Growth in fee and commission income, which drove much of
ICBC's earnings in the past two years, slowed to 3.5 percent in
January-June. This is a slowdown from the growth of 40 percent
the bank recorded in 2011.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission clamped down on the
type of fees lenders can charge in April this year, after the
country's Premier Wen Jiabao said its banks made profits too
easily. Previously, banks could charge for services that are
free in most other markets such as changing an Internet banking
password or an ATM pin-code.
NPL RATIO FALLS
ICBC said its non-performing loan ratio stood at 0.89
percent at the end of June, lower than the 0.95 percent it
recorded at the end of March. Fears have been rising that loans
doled out during the 2008-09 financial crisis could sour in
large numbers as China's economy slows.
China's banks, especially the major lenders, regularly
report non-performing loan ratios that are lower than banks of
developing and developed Asian economies. That reporting pattern
has sparked concern among bank analysts that China's Big Four
don't disclose the full scope of delinquent loans.
As an indicator of potential bad debts, ICBC's overdue
loans, which are loans with missed payments, rose 7 percent to
62 billion yuan from the end of 2011. Other banks have also seen
a similar rise, with Bank of China's overdue loans
rising 18 percent.
Some fund managers expect non-performing loan ratios in
China to rise to about 3-5 percent, a figure that would put the
ratio in line with the Indian banking system.
BIG-SMALL DIVIDE
ICBC's net interest margin ticked up 5 basis points to 2.66
percent from 2.61 percent at the end of 2011, helped by its
ability to charge more for loans than smaller rivals. Bank of
China and China Construction Bank also reported
better-than-expected margins.
"The good thing is that ICBC's interest margins surprised on
the upside, which helped boost earnings," said CCBI's Sheng.
It's a different story for China's smaller lenders such as
China Minsheng Bank, which saw its net interest margin
fall 25 basis points to 3.13 percent in April-June, according to
BOC International analyst Sun Peng.
China has a 75 percent loan-to-deposit limit that its
regulators have placed on banks -- in other words, lenders are
allowed to extend loans of up to three-quarters of their deposit
base.
Most small to mid-sized banks have already hit the limit,
according to central bank figures. By contrast, the big banks
all have LDRs in the 60s. This gives the bigger players more
bargaining power when setting loan pricing, said Arthur Kwong,
head of Asia-Pacific equities at BNP Paribas Investment
Partners.
"Liquidity will be a big challenge, especially for the
smaller banks," Kwong said before ICBC reported its earnings.
"They will have to slow down loan growth, which will impact
future earnings."