HONG KONG Aug 29 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the country's biggest lender, does not see bad loan growth to accelerate in the second half, its chairman said on Thursday.

There is pressure for non-performing loans to rise, but the growth rate will not accelerate, Jiang Jianqing told analysts at a briefing. (Reporting by Zhao Hongmei; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Kazunori Takada)