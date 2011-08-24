HONG KONG Aug 24 A Hong Kong court sentenced
two former ICBC (Asia) executives to jail on Wednesday for
accepting bribes in exchange for helping a client apply for
loans and extending repayment periods, Hong Kong's graft-buster
said.
The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) said in
a statement that Derick Chan, former head of the corporate
banking department of Industrial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd,
received a jail term of two years.
Chan Yick-yiu, former head of real estate and finance at the
bank, was jailed for three years.
"The accused bank officers, however, ought to know they
should not have accepted the bribes which could deal a blow to
the integrity of the bank and trust in bankers regardless of the
bribe amount," said district court deputy judge Shum Siu Man.
ICBC Asia is a unit of Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China , the world's biggest bank by market value.
Derick Chan, 51, and direct supervisor of Chan Yick-yiu,
pleaded guilty to accepting HK$3.3 million in bribes between
August 2009 and October 2010 from corporate client Zeng Wei,
ICAC said.
The money was a reward for assisting Zeng's application for
a HK$2 billion loan and extending repayment dates for two
previous loans totalling about HK$700 million.
Zeng is involved in developing properties and operating
hotels and golf courses. Zeng also operated Kostar Investment
Ltd and Shine City International Ltd.
Chan Yick Yiu, 44, was found guilty of accepting HK$2.5
million in cash, five bottles of red wine worth HK$14,500 and a
watch worth HK$33,000 from Zeng.
ICAC said Zeng, 48, failed to turn up on July 4 for a trial
on three counts of offering bribes to the two executives. The
district court has issued a warrant for his arrest.
($1 = 7.797 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Viola Ho and Alison Leung; Editing by Ed Lane)