HONG KONG Aug 25 Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China , the world's most valuable lender, said its
first-half net profit rose 29.4 percent to a record, helped by
improving net interest margin and higher fee income.
ICBC said it made a net profit of 109.48 billion
yuan in January-June, in line with analysts' expectations for
106.9 billion yuan, according to a Reuters survey of 9 analysts.
It was also higher than the 84.6 billion yuan it made the
same period last year.
ICBC, in which Goldman Sachs and American Express
hold stakes, has seen its Hong Kong-listed shares fall
by about a quarter in the past three months over fears that
there could be a spike in bad loans if the Chinese economy
slows.
(Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Jacqueline Wong)