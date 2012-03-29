HONG KONG, March 29 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , the world's most valuable lender, said on Thursday that 90.4 percent of its local government loans are fully backed by cashflows.

The data was shown in presentation materials.

It reported an increase in non-performing loans alongside stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, pointing to possible worsening credit quality as China's economy slows.

(Reporting by Kelvin Soh)