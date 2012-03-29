HONG KONG, March 29 Industrial and Commercial bank of China Ltd, the world's most valuable lender, reported a market-beating 26 percent rise in 2011 net profit on Thursday, helped by a short supply of loans that boosted pricing and widened its net interest margin.

ICBC posted a net profit of 208.3 billion yuan, higher than the 165.2 billion yuan it recorded in 2010 and better than expectations for a 206.46 billion yuan net profit, according to a survey of 34 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank made a net profit of 44.43 billion yuan in the fourth quarter, Reuters calculations of company figures showed. This was higher than the 37.9 billion yuan recorded during the same period of 2010, and better than expectations for 42.62 billion yuan. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)