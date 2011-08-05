* ICBC to take 80 pct in Standard Argentina
* Standard Bank to retain 20 pct stake
* ICBC becomes first Chinese bank in Argentina
By Donny Kwok and David Dolan
HONG KONG/JOHANNESBURG, Aug 5 Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China is to pay $600 million to
take control of the Argentina operations of South Africa's
Standard Bank , it said on Friday, becoming the first
Chinese lender to enter Latin America's third-largest economy.
ICBC, the world's biggest bank by market value, will take 80
percent of commercial lender Standard Bank Argentina and its two
affiliates, asset manager Standard Investments and Inversora
Diagnol, a commercial service provider.
The deal highlights the booming growth of Chinese finance in
emerging markets beyond Asia. ICBC has been the top shareholder
in Standard Bank since 2008, and is looking to benefit more as
Chinese corporates extend their reach into Africa and other
frontier markets.
"Chinese government policy probably had some influence on
ICBC's decision. When you look at the other Chinese banks, none
of them are doing acquisitions like ICBC is," said Ivan Li, an
analyst at Kim Eng Securities in Hong Kong.
"China is probably treating ICBC like its flagship and wants
it to expand everywhere."
Johannesburg-based Standard will reduce its stake in all
three firms to 20 percent. It owns 75 percent of Standard Bank
Argentina, which it acquired in 2007 for $120 million, and 70
percent in the other two units.
Minority shareholders in Argentina also agreed to sell their
stakes to ICBC.
Standard Bank, Africa's largest by assets, this year scaled
back its overseas strategy to rein in costs and boost its return
on equity. The bank said it no longer has ambitions to buy or
build commercial banking operations outside of Africa.
In March it sold its stake 36 percent stake in Russia's
Troika Dialog to Sberbank for $372 million.
"Through hard lessons they've realised that it's very
difficult to compete outside of Africa," said Faizal Moolla, an
analyst at Avior Research in Cape Town.
"Africa is where they have the competitive advantage and
this is where their bread and butter is made."
NO MORE SALES
Following the transaction, the Argentine bank will get a
$100 million capital injection, of which Standard Bank will pay
$20 million. Its net proceeds from the deal will be $380
million.
Standard Bank is not considering any more assets overseas,
chief executive Jacko Maree told a conference call, including
its Turkish unit, Standard Unlu.
He also said the bank aimed to be more than a "passive
investor" in Argentina, and aimed to use its remaining stake to
continue to do deals between Africa and Latin America.
"It enables us to still have a connection to Argentina. I
think ICBC are very keen for us to partner with them in
Argentina, they clearly don't have any expertise in the
country," Maree said.
Standard Bank Argentina's chairman, Myles Ruck, said the
South African bank was "almost spoiled for choice", having
received about 10 offers from Argentine and overseas banks for
the units.
The deal gives ICBC a full-service commercial bank and 103
branches in a country where China is the second-largest trading
partner and no other Chinese banks have a presence.
"ICBC has a much larger balance sheet and will be able to
take the business to a new dimension... It givest them
first-mover advantage," said Avior's Moolla.
Argentina's center-left president, Cristina Fernandez, met
with ICBC officials in Buenos Aires and said she asked the bank
to present an investment plan to her government.
"We want investment but investment for the real economy,
investment that will generate production, investment that
sustains growth for Argentines," Fernandez said in a televised
speech.
Shares of ICBC fell more than 3 percent in Hong Kong trade
while Standard Bank dropped 1.6 percent in Johannesburg by 1053
GMT, as both were hit by the global sell-off in equity markets.
