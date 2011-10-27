(Adds details)

By Kelvin Soh and Terril Yue Jones

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Oct 27 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the world's most valuable lender, said its third-quarter net profit rose 28 percent, helped by an interest rate hike and strong growth in fee income.

ICBC made a net profit of 54.36 billion yuan in July-September, higher than the 42.16 billion yuan recorded during the same time last year, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

It was also in line with forecasts for a 54.5 billion yuan net profit, according to a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

ICBC's Hong Kong-listed shares have fallen by more than a fifth since the beginning of this year over worries about a slowing Chinese economy and rising bad loans. The benchmark Hang Seng Index has fallen 14 percent during the same period.

The bank, in which Goldman Sachs holds a 3 percent stake, saw its non-performing loan ratio fall 4 basis points to 0.91 percent at the end of September from 0.95 percent at the end of June.

Fears have been rising that loans doled out during the 2008 financial crisis could sour in large numbers if China's economy slows, especially those made to local government financing vehicles and the railway ministry.

The current share price of China's so-called "Big Four" lenders suggest that the market is pricing a non-performing loan ratio of up to 12 percent, Standard Chartered said in a note earlier this month.

China's economy grew at its slowest rate in two years in the third quarter of this year, raising fears that the country could be headed for a hard landing which would lead to a spike in bad loans.

Fee and commission income rose 43 percent from a year ago to 78.3 billion yuan. ICBC's investment banking arm is ICBC International, which snagged several high-profile deals including being joint bookrunner for CITIC Securities' $1.7 billion Hong Kong share sale.

Net interest income, which measures the profitability of loans, rose 20.5 percent to 267 billion yuan, helped by a widening net interest margin.

Higher interest rates typically help banks by allowing them to charge more for loans. Deposit rates are capped in China. (Editing by Matt Driskill)