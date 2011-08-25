* H1 net profit 109.5 bln yuan vs 106.9 bln yuan expected

HONG KONG, Aug 25 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the world's most valuable lender, said its first-half net profit jumped a higher -than-expected 29 percent to a record, helped by better pricing power for loans and rising fee income.

ICBC's profit growth mirrors those of its smaller rivals China Construction Bank , Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of China , which too have benefitted from the mainland's moves to raise interest rates and strong demand for wealth management products.

January-June net profit at ICBC was 109.5 billion yuan, slightly better than analysts' expectations for 106.9 billion yuan according to a Reuters survey of 9 analysts.

It was also higher than the 84.6 billion yuan it made the same period last year.

ICBC, in which Goldman Sachs and American Express hold stakes, has seen its Hong Kong-listed shares fall by about a quarter in the past three months over fears that there could be a spike in bad loans if the Chinese economy slows.

Non-performing loans stood at 0.95 percent, down from 1.08 percent at the end of 2010. There have been growing concerns that NPLs may spike if there is an economic slowdown, as many banks extended huge loans to kickstart the economy during the global financial crisis.

Net interest margin, which measures the profitability of loans, widened to 2.6 percent from 2.44 percent at the end of 2010.

China has been trying to pull back on bank lending to keep inflation under control, and Construction Bank had said on Sunday its loans rose 8 percent in the first six months of the year.

Helping boost earnings was fee and commission income, which rose 46 percent from a year ago to 56.8 billion yuan. ICBC's investment banking arm is ICBC International, which is based in Hong Kong and has snagged several high-profile deals.

ICBC shares in Hong Kong ended up 1.9 percent, compared with the benchmark Hang Seng Index's 1.5 percent gain. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)