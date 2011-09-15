* China cbank's rate hikes to have "limited impact" on profitability

* ICBC does not have exposure to euro zone sovereign debt (Adds details, background)

By Sumeet Chatterjee

MUMBAI, Sept 15 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , the world's most valuable lender, does not see a major impact on lending growth and asset quality due to the central bank's monetary tightening, a top official said on Thursday.

China has been trying to pull back on bank lending by steadily raising interest rates and ordering banks to keep more reserves with the central bank, to keep inflation under control. Rising rates typically improve the margins of banks.

The Chinese central bank has raised interest rates five times since late last year and the required reserve ratio nine times to contain inflation.

ICBC President Yang Kaisheng told reporters that the lending growth at ICBC was sustainable and that the rate increases by the central bank would have a "limited impact" on the bank's lending and profitability.

"If the central bank of China can control inflation it will provide a better macro environment for the local commercial banks," Yang said, speaking through a language translator at an event to announce the launch of its first Indian branch.

On impact of the tighter monetary policy on ICBC's asset quality, he said the bad loans ratios for real estate and credit to the local government financing vehicles were still lower than the bank's overall non-performing loans ratio.

"It is true that currently in the market people might have some concern about the quality of real estate loans as well as the quality of the loans extended to the local government funding vehicles in China," Yang said.

Loans to local government financing vehicles have been highlighted as a possible hotspot for souring loans by China's banking regulators.

Unable to borrow directly from banks, many local governments set up financing vehicles that borrow on their behalf to fund infrastructure projects.

ICBC is not facing any liquidity pressure and the deposit growth at the bank remained strong, Yang said.

EURO ZONE BONDS

ICBC has little exposure to foreign currency bonds and holds no sovereign bonds from the euro zone, Yang said, while responding to a question on the impact of the euro zone debt crisis on Chinese banks.

ICBC's overall foreign currency bond holdings accounted for just 0.5 percent of its total assets at the end of June.

With concern over French banks' exposure to the euro zone debt crisis growing, Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday downgraded two of France's top banks, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole .

"By far, ICBC is not holding any sovereign bond from euro zone," Yang said. "Therefore, it is fair to say that the overall risk to ICBC from foreign currency bond is still controllable."

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday his country remains willing to invest in Europe but wants rich economies to show they are serious about tackling debt. (Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)