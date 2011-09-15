MUMBAI, Sept 15 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , the world's most valuable lender, has little exposure to foreign currency bonds and holds no sovereign bonds from the euro zone, its president said in the Indian financial capital.

ICBC President Yang Kaisheng told reporters that overall foreign currency bonds accounted for just 0.5 percent of its total assets at the end of June. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)