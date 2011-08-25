In glitzy Singapore, hotels' success recipe is being average
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Liesbeth Foesters travels for business around the world, but none of her hotel rooms was smaller than the one she got in Singapore. Her company has a tight budget.
HONG KONG/BEIJING Aug 25 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , the world's top lender by market value, plans to focus on emerging markets for overseas expansion, Chairman Jiang Jianqing said on Thursday.
Jiang made the comments during a news conference after reporting a 29 percent rise in first-half net profit earlier in the day. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh and Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Chris Lewis)
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Liesbeth Foesters travels for business around the world, but none of her hotel rooms was smaller than the one she got in Singapore. Her company has a tight budget.
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: TAXES Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House says; the dollar and stocks rise after the announcement, despite signals from Congress that the timeline for tax reform is slipping. IMMIGRATION A U.S. appeals court in San Francisco says it will rule by the end of business on Thursday regarding
* HHV Portfolio was flat in January recording a performance of 0.2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: