(Corrects day in second par from Monday to Tuesday and in third
par from Tuesday to Wednesday)
SHANGHAI Apr 1 China's securities regulator has
ordered the country's largest listed bank, Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , to
improve operations after a glitch earlier this year left
investors unable to complete around 5 billion yuan ($807
million) of transactions.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said late
on Tuesday that the bank must fix its systems after they failed
to register some transfers of funds from brokerage accounts to
investors' bank accounts in January. That contravened rules, the
commission said, in a statement posted on its official website.
Calls to ICBC seeking comment on the regulator's move went
unanswered on Wednesday morning.
The glitch affected 54,709 customers at 90 brokerages.
Chinese investors who trade in shares via the country's
brokerages keep their trading funds in bank accounts, which are
then linked to the brokers.
The CSRC asked the bank to provide a report on the matter by
May 10, after which the watchdog will organise an inspection.
(1 US dollar = 6.1400 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by David Lin and Engen Tham; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)