HONG KONG/BEIJING Oct 27 Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd , the world's most
valuable lender, said on Thursday that third-quarter net profit
rose 29 percent, matching expectations, helped by an interest
rate increase and strong fee income growth.
ICBC posted a net profit of 54.36 billion yuan
($8.5 billion) for the July-September quarter, up from 42.16
billion yuan recorded a year earlier.
The result was in line with a consensus profit estimate of
54.5 billion yuan from a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.
ICBC's Hong Kong-listed shares have fallen by more than a
fifth since the beginning of the year on worries of a slowing
Chinese economy and rising bad loans. The benchmark Hang Seng
Index has fallen 14 percent during the same period.
(Reporting by Kelvin Soh, Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Chris
Lewis)