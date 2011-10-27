HONG KONG/BEIJING Oct 27 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , the world's most valuable lender, said on Thursday that third-quarter net profit rose 29 percent, matching expectations, helped by an interest rate increase and strong fee income growth.

ICBC posted a net profit of 54.36 billion yuan ($8.5 billion) for the July-September quarter, up from 42.16 billion yuan recorded a year earlier.

The result was in line with a consensus profit estimate of 54.5 billion yuan from a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

ICBC's Hong Kong-listed shares have fallen by more than a fifth since the beginning of the year on worries of a slowing Chinese economy and rising bad loans. The benchmark Hang Seng Index has fallen 14 percent during the same period. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh, Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Chris Lewis)