SHANGHAI Oct 30 Industrial & Commercial Bank of
China Ltd posted a third-quarter net profit
rise of 7.6 percent, missing estimates, due to sluggish growth
in interest income.
Net profit rose to 67.2 billion yuan ($11.03 billion) in
July-September from 62.44 billion yuan a year earlier, the
country's biggest lender said on Wednesday. That compares with
an average estimate of 68.76 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of
four analysts.
ICBC's non-performing loan ratio rose to 0.91 percent from
0.87 percent at the end of the first half.
Interest income increased by only 4.1 percent in the third
quarter, though gains in fees and commissions supported growth,
rising 13.0 percent.
The bank did not disclose its net interest margin for the
nine months ended in September. Through end-June, ICBC's net
interest margin was 2.57 percent.
($1 = 6.0902 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Ryan Woo)