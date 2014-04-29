BRIEF-Techstep buys Apro for NOK 7 mln in cash and NOK 8 mln in shares
* Says price will be settled with 7 million Norwegian crowns ($829,177) in cash and 8 million crowns in shares based on the company's share price of 6.00 crowns per share
SHANGHAI, April 29 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , the country's largest listed bank, said on Tuesday that net first-quarter profits rose 6.6 percent, beating estimates.
Net profit rose to 73.3 billion yuan ($11.72 billion) in the first quarter from 68.7 billion yuan in the same year-ago period, the bank said in its unaudited financial statement.
That compares with an average estimate of 71.52 billion yuan calculated from a Thomson Reuters poll of 11 analysts. ($1 = 6.2530 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Says price will be settled with 7 million Norwegian crowns ($829,177) in cash and 8 million crowns in shares based on the company's share price of 6.00 crowns per share
MOSCOW, March 21 Russia will pay off an outstanding foreign debt of the Soviet Union in full by transferring $125.2 million to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Tuesday.
CAIRO, March 21 Egypt aims to raise 6 billion pounds ($329 million) from the sale of stakes in state companies in the 2017/18 financial year, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters, part of government efforts to generate revenue and attract investors.