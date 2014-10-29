HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Oct 29 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the country's largest bank by market capitalisation, reported a 7.7 percent increase in its third-quarter net profit, roughly in line with analysts' forecasts.

Net profit was 72.4 billion yuan ($11.85 billion) for the quarter, according to the bank's unaudited financial statements filed on Wednesday.

That compared with the average forecast of 71.4 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of analysts.

ICBC's non-performing loan ratio increased to 1.06 percent at end-September from 0.99 percent at end-June.

China's bad loan level reached 1.08 percent at the end of June, according to official data, the highest ratio since 2011. (1 US dollar = 6.1107 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Lawrence White in HONG KONG and Engen Tham in SHANGHAI; Editing by Edmund Klamann)