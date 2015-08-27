* ICBC Q2 net profit 74.7 bln yuan, down 0.1 pct

* Net interest margin 2.53 pct in Q2 vs 2.66 pct end-2014

* NPL ratio at 1.4 pct at end-June vs 1.29 pct at end-March

* AgBank, BoCom also show strains in profits, rise in bad debt (Adds details of ICBC results, milestone, BoCom and AgBank results)

By Engen Tham and Shu Zhang

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Aug 27 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the world's largest bank by assets, posted a dip in quarterly profit for the first time in six years, as margins shrank and bad loans rose.

A slowdown in China's economy is making it tough for many borrowers to repay loans, and government-introduced stimulus measures have whittled away operating margins for many of the country's banks.

While the net profit for China's biggest bank by assets remained flat at 149.0 billion yuan ($23.26 billion) for the January-June period, the figure implied a net profit of 74.7 billion yuan in the second quarter, down 0.1 percent from the year-ago period, according to Reuters calculations.

This is the first time the bank has seen a drop in quarterly profit year-over-year since 2009, when second quarter profit fell 0.5 percent from the same period in 2008.

Second quarter profit growth also came in slightly below an average forecast of 75.4 billion yuan by three analysts, according to Starmine data.

To boost lending into the economy, China's central bank has cut interest rates five times since November, piling pressure on the net interest margins of banks.

ICBC's net interest margin - the difference between a bank's borrowing and lending rates - fell sharply to 2.53 percent in the second quarter from 2.66 at the end of last year. China's five rate cuts decreased profit by 27 billion yuan, Jiang Jianqing, ICBC's chairman, told a press conference.

China's economy is forecast by the government to grow at 7 percent this year, its slowest pace of expansion in 25 years. But recent indicators show that target is at risk, and coupled with a stock market turmoil and a devaluation of the yuan, are making it harder for some corporates to repay loans.

ICBC's non-performing loans (NPLs) have now risen for 13 straight quarters, with the NPL ratio climbing to 1.4 percent at end-June from 1.29 percent at the end of the last quarter. The bank increased its provisioning for troubled loans by 18 billion yuan in the first half, up 75 percent from a year ago.

Profit growth suffered and bad loans climbed also at ICBC's smaller rivals Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) , the country's third-biggest lender, and Bank of Communications , the fifth-biggest. .

"In the face of various challenges such as increasing non-performing loans and slowing profit growth, the Bank has a difficult task of preventing and controlling business risks," AgBank's chairman Liu Shiyu said in a statement. ($1 = 6.4066 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Additional reporting by Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)