SHANGHAI, Oct 28 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , the country's biggest listed lender by assets, reported on Friday pressure from soured loans and weak lending margins pushed quarterly profit down slightly.

State-controlled ICBC, one of the world's top banks by market capitalization and assets, posted a 0.2 percent drop in profit to 72.6 billion yuan ($10.71 billion) for the three months through September against 72.7 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

That was slightly below the 73.2 billion yuan profit estimate of three analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Earnings earlier this week from China Construction Bank Corp , the nation's second-biggest listed lender, fourth-ranked Bank of China (BoC) and Bank of Communications Co (BoCom) also showed flat profits and operational challenges.

China's top state banks have been under pressure to continue to report profit growth, even as they have wrestled with mounting bad debts and shrinking margins in their core lending business.

ICBC's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio rose to 1.62 percent at end-September from 1.55 percent at end-June, while BoCom and CCB reported a slight drop in their bad loan ratios.

ICBC's net interest margin fell to 2.18 percent from 2.21 percent at the end of June, in line with compressions at CCB, BoC and BoCom.

To bolster profits, Chinese banks have been lowering the amount of cash they set aside for future losses, sometimes below the regulatory threshold.

ICBC's ratio of allowances to NPLs dropped to 136.14 percent at end-September from 143.02 percent at end-June, further below the regulatory floor of 150 percent.

The banks have also adopted newer means available to them to cut bad loans on their books, such as repackaging them in asset-backed securities for resale.

ICBC issued 1.08 billion yuan of non-performing asset-backed securities at the end of September. ($1 = 6.7794 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Shu Zhang in Beijing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)