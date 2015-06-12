BRIEF-BFF prices IPO at 4.70 euros a share
April 5 Banking group Banca Farmafactoring (BFF) says:
TAIPEI, June 12 China's Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Sinopac Financial Holdings are optimistic about closing their T$20 billion ($600 million) deal which has been delayed by a stalled bill in Taiwan's parliament, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
ICBC, among the mainland's four biggest banks, agreed in 2013 to buy a 20 percent stake of Sinopac's banking arm but the companies have been forced to renew their contract as Taiwan's legislature mulls a planned trade pact that would open the way for such cross-strait deals.
"We both are optimistic this deal will be closed. Our contract has been renewed a couple of times, an indication both sides really want this deal done," said the source, requesting anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter.
An ICBC official in Beijing and a Sinopac executive declined to comment. (Reporting by Faith Hung in TAIPEI and Sue Zhang in BEIJING; Editing by Stephen Coates)
April 5 Banking group Banca Farmafactoring (BFF) says:
* Will undertake a restructuring, reallocating capital and management resources across portfolio and pipeline
* Said on Tuesday the sole shareholder, GreenOak Spain Investments Sarl, had agreed to authorize the transfer by the company of 100 percent of shares of GO Spain XXI, GreenOak Spain Solar, Inversiones Baglio, Inversiones Barrow, Inversiones Fraser, Inversiones Grace, Inversiones Mandrem, Inversiones Manly, Inversiones Margarita, Inversiones Ninara, Inversiones Reinga and Inversiones Silang