China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Jan 27 London-headquartered ICBC Standard Bank Plc, a financial markets and commodities bank, said it hired Jinny Yan as chief china economist, to be based in London.
Yan joins from Standard Chartered, where she was a senior economist for Global Research.
Yan will report to Guido Haller, the head of its fixed income, currencies and equities markets division.
ICBC Standard Bank and is 60 percent owned by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and 40 percent by South Africa's Standard Bank Group. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)