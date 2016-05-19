(Repeats MAY 18 story, no change to text)
LONDON May 18 China's ICBC Standard Bank has
let go three precious metals traders in New York and will move
its Dubai business to London, concentrating its activities in
Europe and Asia, four sources with knowledge of the matter said.
"Three precious traders are leaving in New York and the
fourth one has been offered a job in London... The focus is
shifting to London and obviously Asia," one source said.
ICBC, the world's largest bank by assets, completed the
acquisition of a 60 percent stake in Standard Bank's global
markets arm, including its precious metals business, in 2015.
"The continued evolution of the bank's precious metals
capabilities will lead to some staff reorganisation," the bank
told Reuters in an emailed statement.
ICBC Standard Bank, which does not have a licence to trade
in the United States, said "it has exclusively traded on the
London balance sheet since 2012".
The head of precious metals sales and trading in Americas
Willy Pfiffner, according to his Linkedin profile, and traders
Tom o'Keene and Gary Domenico are leaving the firm, while trader
and salesman Tom Bible has been offered a position in London,
sources said.
ICBC Standard Bank will keep three precious metals traders
in London and three in Singapore, one of the sources said.
The Dubai business, where the bank has an office, will be
relocated to London, the source added.
"The bank will continue to have a global sales presence
servicing our clients, across key market locations, which
includes New York and Dubai," it added in the statement.
ICBC Standard Bank said this week it is buying a 2,000-tonne
gold vault from Barclays, becoming the only Chinese bank to
operate a vault in London, a key trading and storage centre for
precious metals.
It also recently became a clearing member of the London gold
and silver over-the-counter business, the first bank to join the
clearing system for more than a decade.
(Reporting by Clara Denina; Editing by Veronica Brown and Susan
Thomas)