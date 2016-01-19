PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
LONDON Jan 18 ICBC Standard Bank has appointed Mark Thompson, a former executive at trading house Trafigura's asset management business, head of its global base metals trading.
Thompson, who has worked in the metals and financial sector for over two decades , will report to head of base metals, Steve Reece, the London-based bank said in a statement on Monday.
Thompson joins the bank from privately-owned miner Treliver Minerals, where he was chief executive. Previously he was a partner at Apollo Global Management and co-founder and chief investment officer of Trafigura's asset management business.
ICBC Standard Bank was formed in February last year when Industrial and Commercial Bank of China acquired a 60 percent stake in the global markets business of South Africa's Standard Bank. It specialises in commodities, fixed income, currencies and equities. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by Louise Heavens)
