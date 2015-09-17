Sept 17 London-based ICBC Standard Bank Plc named Raj Kumar head of its precious metals business development, effective immediately.

Kumar, who will be based in London, joins from Deutsche Bank AG, where he was managing director of precious metals business.

ICBC Standard Bank was formed in February 2015 when Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd bought a 60 percent stake in Standard Bank Plc. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)