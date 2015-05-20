S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
ROME May 20 The CEO of Italian bank Credito Valtellinese, the key shareholder in ICBPI, said on Wednesday selling only the credit card division of the payment services unit was not an option.
A number of Italian cooperative banks led by Credito Valtellinese have put ICBPI up for sale to boost capital.
Three bidders submitted as many offers last week but one of the three is only for ICBPI's CartaSi credit card division, sources said.
"We are not interested in selling CartaSi alone," Credito Valtellinese CEO Miro Fiordi said on the sidelines of a banking meeting. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei,)
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.