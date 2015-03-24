MILAN, March 24 Four bidders have submitted binding offers for Italian banking services provider Istituto Centrale Banche Popolari (ICBPI), two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The deal could have a value of more than 2 billion euros ($2.18 billion), according to one of the shareholders of ICBPI, which earns fees on payment, clearing and credit card services for banks.

The bids came from three consortiums: one formed by buyout funds Bain, Advent and Clessidra, one made up of private equity groups CVC and Permira and one comprising BC Partners and Cinven, one of the sources said. U.S. private equity firm Hellmann & Friedman was also vying for ICBPI, the source said.

The second source said that rival private equity group Lone Star had pulled out of the race.

The head of ICBPI's top shareholder Credito Valtellinese said last week four offers were expected for the group, valuing it at 1.9 billion-2.4 billion euros ($2.6 billion).

Other ICBPI shareholders are Banco Popolare with a 16 percent stake, unlisted Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca - both with stakes of around 10 percent, and Popolare Emilia with 8.7 percent.

Spokesmen at Permira declined to comment while representatives for three consortiums, for Hellman & Friedman and Lone Star were unavailable for comment. ($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London; editing by Susan Thomas)