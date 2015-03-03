By Pamela Barbaglia
| LONDON, March 3
LONDON, March 3 U.S. private equity firm Hellman
& Friedman and U.S. asset manager Fortress Investment Group
are lining up a joint bid for Italian bank services
provider ICBPI, ahead of a March 23 deadline, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
Several other buyout funds are also gearing up to submit
joint bids for Istituto Centrale Banche Popolari Italiane
(ICBPI), which earns fees on payment, clearing and credit card
services provided to cooperative banks, the sources said.
Private equity firms Advent International and Bain Capital
have joined forces with Milan-based Clessidra, the sources said.
The trio could pay up to 2.4 billion euros ($2.68 billion),
they said.
Bain and Advent acquired Britain's WorldPay in 2010 and
subsequently co-invested in Nordic card payment firm Nets.
But four other private equity firms, all based in London,
have formed rival consortia in a bid to gain a foothold in the
fast growing payment industry, the sources said.
CVC Capital Partners has teamed up with Permira
while BC Partners is working with Cinven on a joint bid, the
sources said.
ICBPI was first approached by Permira with an unsolicited
2.2 billion euros offer in January.
Spokesmen at ICBPI, Advent, BC Partners, Cinven, CVC and
Bain Capital declined to comment while representatives for
Hellman & Friedman, Fortress, Clessidra and Permira were not
immediately available for comment.
ICBPI, which is advised by Mediobanca and Equita, will give
prospective bidders at least four weeks to carry out due
diligence if they are admitted to the second round of the
auction, one of the sources said.
ICBPI, which reported core earnings of 167.6 million euros
last year, is held by a number of Italian cooperative banks with
Credito Valtellinese ranking as the biggest
shareholder with a 20.4 percent stake, followed by Banco
Popolare with 16 percent.
The Italian cabinet is tackling a landmark reform of the
shareholding voting rules in the Popolari or cooperative banks,
which is expected to improve the governance and transparency of
these lenders.
The decree aims to consolidate the banking sector and will
overhaul a system that currently gives all shareholders in the
banks one vote regardless of the size of their stake.
($1 = 0.8949 euros)
(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Susan Thomas)