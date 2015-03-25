LONDON, March 25 U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman has emerged as the leading bidder for Italian bank services provider ICBPI after it made a 2.05 billion euros ($2.25 billion) offer on Monday to take it to the final stages of the auction, three sources familiar with the matter said.

ICBPI, which earns fees on payment, clearing and credit card services provided to Italian cooperative banks, has so far received four bids valuing it at between 1.85 billion euros and 2.05 billion euros. Hellman & Friedman, a newcomer to Italy, tabled the highest offer, one of the sources said.

ICBPI's advisers Mediobanca and Equita are looking to admit at least two of the bidders to the final stages of the auction by the end of next week, giving them access to the company's books for in-depth due diligence, the sources said.

But the decision on the two finalists will be based on growth prospects, one of the sources cautioned, adding that price is not the only criteria.

ICBPI will take into account the amount of debt that prospective bidders will use to leverage the deal and their plans to expand the business in the years ahead, he said.

"The industrial strategy and the structure of the deal will play a key role in determining the final buyer," one of the sources said.

A consortium of Advent International and Bain Capital, who recently teamed up with Milan-based Clessidra, see a potential for synergies with two of their portfolio companies -- Britain's WorldPay and Nordic card payment firm Nets. They aim to boost ICBPI's growth with a view to a share flotation in three to five years, one of the sources said.

Another private equity consortium consisting of BC Partners and Cinven "has gained ground in the bidding battle," a second source said, overtaking the fourth bid, made by Permira and CVC.

Spokesmen at ICBPI, Mediobanca, Hellman & Friedman, Advent, Bain Capital, Clessidra, BC Partners, Permira, Cinven and CVC declined to comment.

ICBPI, which reported core earnings of 167.6 million euros last year, is owned by a number of Italian cooperative banks led by Credito Valtellinese as the biggest shareholder, with a 20.4 percent holding, followed by Banco Popolare with 16 percent.

Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca own around 10 percent each while Popolare Emilia has 8.7 percent. ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)