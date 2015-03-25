By Pamela Barbaglia
LONDON, March 25 U.S. private equity firm
Hellman & Friedman has emerged as the leading bidder for Italian
bank services provider ICBPI after it made a 2.05 billion euros
($2.25 billion) offer on Monday to take it to the final stages
of the auction, three sources familiar with the matter said.
ICBPI, which earns fees on payment, clearing and credit card
services provided to Italian cooperative banks, has so far
received four bids valuing it at between 1.85 billion euros and
2.05 billion euros. Hellman & Friedman, a newcomer to Italy,
tabled the highest offer, one of the sources said.
ICBPI's advisers Mediobanca and Equita are looking to admit
at least two of the bidders to the final stages of the auction
by the end of next week, giving them access to the company's
books for in-depth due diligence, the sources said.
But the decision on the two finalists will be based on
growth prospects, one of the sources cautioned, adding that
price is not the only criteria.
ICBPI will take into account the amount of debt that
prospective bidders will use to leverage the deal and their
plans to expand the business in the years ahead, he said.
"The industrial strategy and the structure of the deal will
play a key role in determining the final buyer," one of the
sources said.
A consortium of Advent International and Bain Capital, who
recently teamed up with Milan-based Clessidra, see a potential
for synergies with two of their portfolio companies -- Britain's
WorldPay and Nordic card payment firm Nets. They aim to boost
ICBPI's growth with a view to a share flotation in three to five
years, one of the sources said.
Another private equity consortium consisting of BC Partners
and Cinven "has gained ground in the
bidding battle," a second source said, overtaking the fourth
bid, made by Permira and CVC.
Spokesmen at ICBPI, Mediobanca, Hellman & Friedman, Advent,
Bain Capital, Clessidra, BC Partners, Permira, Cinven and CVC
declined to comment.
ICBPI, which reported core earnings of 167.6 million euros
last year, is owned by a number of Italian cooperative banks led
by Credito Valtellinese as the biggest shareholder,
with a 20.4 percent holding, followed by Banco Popolare
with 16 percent.
Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca
own around 10 percent each while Popolare Emilia has
8.7 percent.
($1 = 0.9119 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)