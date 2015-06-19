MILAN, June 19 Private equity funds Advent International, Bain Capital and Clessidra have signed a binding deal to buy Italian banking services provider ICBPI for 2.15 billion euros ($2.4 billion), the consortium said in a joint statement on Friday.

Current ICBPI shareholders will keep an 8 percent stake after the acquisition which is subject to clearance from antitrust authorities and the European Central Bank, the statement said.

The Italian cooperative lenders that own ICBPI, led by Credito Valtellinese, had decided to sell the profitable asset due to regulatory pressure to bolster their capital bases. ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)