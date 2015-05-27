(Recasts to add ICBPI statement, background)
MILAN May 27 The owners of Italy's ICBPI said
on Wednesday they had chosen a private equity consortium of Bain
Capital, Advent International and Clessidra to enter exclusive
talks to buy the bank service provider.
The statement confirmed information that two sources had
earlier told Reuters.
"(The owners) have granted a period of exclusivity to the
consortium... to buy Istituto Centrale delle Banche Popolari
Italiane (ICBPI)," they said.
The cooperative, or "popolari", lenders that own ICBPI, led
by Credito Valtellinese, have decided to sell what is
a profitable asset due to regulatory pressure to bolster their
capital bases.
The Italian government of Matteo Renzi approved earlier this
year a landmark decree to reform the voting rules in cooperative
banks to make them more competitive and prompt consolidation of
the banking sector.
ICBPI is estimated to be worth around 2 billion euros.
(Reporting by Massimo Gaia, additional reporting and writing by
