MILAN May 27 The owners of Italy's ICBPI said on Wednesday they had chosen a private equity consortium of Bain Capital, Advent International and Clessidra to enter exclusive talks to buy the bank service provider.

The statement confirmed information that two sources had earlier told Reuters.

"(The owners) have granted a period of exclusivity to the consortium... to buy Istituto Centrale delle Banche Popolari Italiane (ICBPI)," they said.

The cooperative, or "popolari", lenders that own ICBPI, led by Credito Valtellinese, have decided to sell what is a profitable asset due to regulatory pressure to bolster their capital bases.

The Italian government of Matteo Renzi approved earlier this year a landmark decree to reform the voting rules in cooperative banks to make them more competitive and prompt consolidation of the banking sector.

ICBPI is estimated to be worth around 2 billion euros.

