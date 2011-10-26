(Adds details, quotes)

* Fund to target Dubai real estate sector

* ICD, Brookfields to each invest $100 mln in fund

* To seek local, regional and international investors

DUBAI, Oct 26 Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD)and Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO) will seek up to $1 billion from a joint investment fund eyeing opportunities in the emirate's battered property market, a UAE state news agency statement said.

ICD, Dubai's main investment vehicle, and Canada's Brookfield will each seed the fund with $100 million in capital and seek additional funds from a select group of local, regional and international investors, the statement said.

The fund will target opportunities in the Dubai real estate sector, with a focus on a wide class of assets in both freehold and non-freehold areas.

Its size will be capped at $1 billion and it will have a life of eight to 10 years, the statement said.

Dubai's property market collapsed in 2009, ending an historic building spree. State-owned developer Nakheel was at the centre of the collapse and just managed to complete a restructuring of its $16 billion debt pile.

The market can expect more pain with oversupply likely to delay a price recovery in the Gulf emirate until 2016, ratings agency Moody's said.

Brookfield, a property, power and infrastructure investor, has about $150 billion in assets under management.

ICD holds about $70 billion in assets and its portfolio includes airline Emirates and stakes in Dubai's largest bank, Emirates NBD , developer Emaar Properties and Borse Dubai. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair and Praveen Menon, Editing by Erica Billingham)