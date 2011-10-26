(Adds details, quotes)
* Fund to target Dubai real estate sector
* ICD, Brookfields to each invest $100 mln in fund
* To seek local, regional and international investors
DUBAI, Oct 26 Investment Corporation of Dubai
(ICD)and Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO) will seek up
to $1 billion from a joint investment fund eyeing opportunities
in the emirate's battered property market, a UAE state news
agency statement said.
ICD, Dubai's main investment vehicle, and Canada's Brookfield
will each seed the fund with $100 million in capital and seek
additional funds from a select group of local, regional and
international investors, the statement said.
The fund will target opportunities in the Dubai real estate
sector, with a focus on a wide class of assets in both freehold
and non-freehold areas.
Its size will be capped at $1 billion and it will have a
life of eight to 10 years, the statement said.
Dubai's property market collapsed in 2009, ending an
historic building spree. State-owned developer Nakheel
was at the centre of the collapse and just managed to
complete a restructuring of its $16 billion debt pile.
The market can expect more pain with oversupply likely to
delay a price recovery in the Gulf emirate until 2016, ratings
agency Moody's said.
Brookfield, a property, power and infrastructure investor,
has about $150 billion in assets under management.
ICD holds about $70 billion in assets and its portfolio
includes airline Emirates and stakes in Dubai's
largest bank, Emirates NBD , developer Emaar Properties
and Borse Dubai.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair and Praveen Menon, Editing by Erica
Billingham)