* Scraps plan to sell contracts by auction
* Oil brokers say waiting for update on transfers
LONDON Nov 7 The IntercontinentalExchange (ICE)
has cancelled plans to auction off the remaining contracts held
by broker MF Global in the UK, the exchange said in a
statement to clients on Monday.
Commodity and energy exchanges are seeking to coordinate the
transfer of nearly two-thirds of positions from the UK unit of
MF Global a week after it filed for bankruptcy protection.
ICE asked clients of MF Global to submit their
transfer requirements early last week and later said that some
of these open positions might be auctioned off.
"ICE Clear Europe Limited has decided it is unnecessary to
conduct an auction in respect of certain open contract
positions," ICE said.
Oil brokers in London, who stand to gain from the collapse
of MF Global, said they were waiting for updates on the process
for transferring positions.
MF Global was active in Brent crude, gasoil and natural gas
futures contracts, according to ICE's website. It claimed to be
the third-largest player on ICE Futures Europe in terms of
volumes in the financial year to March 2011.
(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Jane Baird)