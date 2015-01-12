LONDON Jan 12 Hedge funds have raised their
bets on a rise in the price of Brent crude to the highest since
July, data from ICE showed on Monday, as speculators position
for a possible rebound in oil prices following the near 60
percent collapse in the last seven months.
Funds and other large speculators raised their net long
positions in Brent by 24,598 futures and options contracts to
140,169 in the week to Jan. 6, data from the
IntercontinentalExchange showed on Monday.
That is the biggest net long, or the difference between bets
on rising and falling prices, since July 15, when prices were
near $105 a barrel. Prices have since fallen to less than $49 a
barrel, hitting a 5-1/2 year low of $48.45 a barrel on Monday.
Speculators also raised their net long position in ICE
gasoil by 948 contracts to 12,561 in the week to Jan. 6, data
from ICE showed.
(Reporting by David Sheppard and Himanshu Ojha)