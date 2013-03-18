UPDATE 1-IranAir receives second jet under sanctions deal
PARIS, March 10 IranAir has taken delivery of its second Western jet under a nuclear sanctions deal with major powers, an Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft, the European planemaker said.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 18 ICE Futures Canada, a division of IntercontinentalExchange Inc, said on Monday that it will close earlier starting April 8 for all grain and oilseed futures and options products.
ICE Canada, an electronic exchange based in Winnipeg, will move up the closing time to 1:15 p.m. Central time (1815 GMT) from the current 2 p.m. Central time close for canola, milling wheat, durum and barley trading.
PARIS, March 10 IranAir has taken delivery of its second Western jet under a nuclear sanctions deal with major powers, an Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft, the European planemaker said.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, March 10 Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.
* CEO Scott Wine's fy 2016 total compensation $5.46 million versus $7.11 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ndW8MA Further company coverage: