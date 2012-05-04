May 4 IntercontinentalExchange Inc said its clearing division has received a 90-day reprieve from regulators to implement the controversial changes to non-hedge initial margins required under new federal legislation.

The new margin policy was due to come into effect on Monday, but ICE Clear U.S. and the CME Group have both requested and been granted an extension.

ICE said it will work with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to deal with concerns among market participants about the impact of the changes. (Reporting By Josephine Mason)