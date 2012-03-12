* Interval price limits aim to stop unwarranted price spikes
* System does not stop trading, but slows it down
IntercontinentalExchange Inc rolled out circuit
breakers on Monday for certain futures products that are
designed to prevent unintended price spikes, or flash crashes,
associated with computer-driven trading.
ICE's interval price limits (IPL) set a floor and a ceiling
for a given market within a specific timeframe. Prices that move
beyond those set amounts trip the circuit breaker, putting the
market on hold for a pre-determined amount of time, giving
participants a chance to decide if the move was warranted.
During the hold period, the affected futures contract can
still be traded, but only within the IPL range. When the
contract begins trading again, a new IPL range is set after the
hold, based on the price at the end of the hold.
Massive price spikes, though rare, have raised questions
about the stability of high-speed electronic markets that are
dominated by computer-driven, algorithmic trade, which have
largely replaced open pit trading.
"What ICE is doing is a methodology for slowing down markets
if there are perceived trading strategies gone wild," said Andy
Nybo, head of derivatives at research firm TABB Group.
"In days gone by, you had a specialist on the floor who
would say, 'are you sure you want to do that,' to a guy that
he's traded with for years, but in the electronic world, those
kinds of safeguards don't exist."
Since ICE agricultural futures went electronic in 2007 the
relatively small cocoa market, for instance, has experienced
several violent and short-lived moves that appeared disconnected
with any fundamental news, traders say.
Last March the ICE cocoa futures market plunged more than 11
percent in seconds before rebounding a minute later, and many
suspected computer-generated dealings. ICE canceled some trades
as traditional players complained of market distortion.
One veteran cocoa dealer said the circuit breaker system
should help prevent those types of unwarranted spikes and
canceled trades.
"You see it go down and you react quick enough and you're
able to buy something down there, very much on the cheap. You
turn around and sell and think you're making a profit on it, and
then they cancel the trades at the lows and you're short the
market," the dealer said.
The circuit breaker will only be beneficial to soft
commodities on ICE, however, if the levels are set at what is
deemed a reasonable level, he said.
ICE Futures products currently affected are the Russell 2000
Mini Futures, Russell 1000 Mini Futures, US Dollar Index
Futures, Canola Futures, Milling Wheat Futures, Durum Wheat
Futures, Barley Futures, and Western Barley Futures. IPL will
later be extended to ICE Futures US agriculture markets.
Under IPL, when a circuit breaker is tripped, users of the
system receive pop-up notifications saying that the market is in
hold, what the price hold is at, how long the hold will last,
and when the hold is over. After the hold period is over, the
circuit breaker resets.
"I could see it being beneficial in almost any market," said
Hector Galvan, senior market strategist for brokerage RJO
Futures in Chicago.
"You're not limiting or capping the market, you're just
slowing the move. At least that will slow the market down enough
to let people catch up and at the same time, make sure that
everyone's trades are legitimate in the end."
