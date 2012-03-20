March 20 IntercontinentalExchange Inc said on Tuesday it would introduce circuit breakers for certain soft commodities futures contracts to cut down on the likelihood of extreme market volatility.

ICE said the circuit breakers, for Sugar No. 11, Coffee C, Cotton No. 2, Cocoa and frozen concentrated orange juice futures contracts would come into effect on April 9.

The Atlanta-based exchange operator rolled out circuit breakers, or interval price limits (IPLs), for US Dollar Index futures contracts and certain Russell Index futures contracts last week, aimed at preventing price spikes that are often associated with high-speed electronic trading. (Reporting By John McCrank in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)