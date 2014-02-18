Feb 18 ICE Futures U.S. said on Tuesday it will
increase the reasonability limit for Coffee (C) futures
contract to 375 points, effective with the start of trading for
Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Under the exchange's error policy, the reasonability limit
(RL) for a product establishes a maximum range within which
market orders may be executed, ICE said
Any residual volume on a market order that cannot be
executed within the RL range will be canceled.
"With this change to the RL for Coffee (C) futures, the RL
range will be $0.0375 per pound above/below the anchor price for
the product," the exchange operator said.
Arabica prices jumped almost 9 percent, gaining for a second
straight day. Arabica has risen in eight of the 11 sessions in
February, making it the CRB's best performer year-to-date with a
40 percent gain.