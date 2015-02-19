Feb 19 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* ICE futures U.S. lowers Sugar 16 (SF) initial margins for specs by 36.7 percent to $950 per contract from $1,500

* ICE futures U.S. lowers Cocoa (CC) initial margins for specs by 23.1 percent to $1,000 per contract from $1,300

* ICE futures U.S. lowers Soybean (IS) initial margins for specs by 25.5 percent to $1,900 per contract from $2,550

Margin requirements are effective with the opening of business on Friday, February 20, 2015 and thereafter (Reporting by Arpan varghese and Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru)