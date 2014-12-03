SINGAPORE Dec 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) said on Wednesday it will launch five futures contracts, including 1 kilogramme gold and 'mini-Brent' crude oil, for trading at its ICE Futures Singapore bourse in March next year.

Each mini-Brent contract will be for 100 barrels, a tenth of the size of ICE's Brent crude oil benchmark, while other contracts are for cotton, white sugar and renminbi futures, the Atlanta-based exchange said in a statement. All will be cash-settled except the 1 kg gold futures, which will be physically settled with delivery in Singapore.

The new futures contracts will be launched on March 17, complementing ICE's existing portfolio, which includes Brent crude, sugar, mini-gold, cotton and a soon-to-be-launched world cotton contract, ICE said.

ICE acquired the Singapore Mercantile Exchange (SMX) this year for $150 million in a bid to gain a foothold in trading and clearing in Asia, adding to its network of markets and clearing houses in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Britain and continental Europe.

In February ICE cancelled all contracts listed on SMX, which ranged from iron ore to pepper and metals and currencies, ahead of a planned relaunch.

Asia has long been the fastest growing demand region for the raw materials that power economic growth, but has mostly priced the purchases against benchmarks like Brent crude and London Metal Exchange copper.

"Through this base of operations in Asia, ICE plans to offer further global and regional products while expanding its network of exchanges and clearing houses," the exchange said.

The five contracts will be cleared via ICE Clear Singapore.

ICE's gold contract faces tough competition as Asia has already seen the launch of several contracts this year, with an eye on providing a viable price benchmark in the world's biggest gold-consuming region.

CME Group Inc is expected to launch a 1 kg physically deliverable gold futures contract in Hong Kong later this year. The Singapore Exchange introduced a 25 kg contract earlier this year, while the Shanghai Gold Exchange launched three new physical gold contracts, with derivatives expected later. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)