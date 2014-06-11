NEW YORK, June 11 New York Stock Exchange executive Lou Pastina, who leads the Big Board's cash equity market operations, is set to leave the company as part of its integration with Intercontinental Exchange Inc, according sources familiar with the matter.

Pastina, who has been at the NYSE for the past 31 years, is the latest executive to exit the company following the closing of NYSE's $11 billion takeover by ICE late last year.

Last month, ICE said that Duncan Niederauer, chief executive of NYSE Group, would leave six months ahead of his scheduled retirement, and news emerged that executive vice president Joseph Mecane was also leaving. Other executives that have left include Financial Officer Michael Geltzeiler, General Counsel John Halvey, and Chief Operating Officer Larry Leibowitz.

A spokesman for NYSE declined to comment.

ICE appointed Thomas Farley chief operating officer of NYSE in November, and president of NYSE Group in May.

Farley was formerly head of global financial markets at ICE, which did not have an equities operation prior to the NYSE Euronext acquisition. The takeover gave the derivatives exchange and clearing house operator control of Liffe, Europe's No. 2 derivatives market, helping it expand into the interest rate futures business.

ICE is spinning off European stock exchange operator Euronext in an initial public offering expected later this month, and has said it intends to continue running the NYSE business.

NYSE quietly changed the branding on its website this week, removing "Euronext" from its name and updating its logo. (Reporting by John McCrank. Editing by Andre Grenon)