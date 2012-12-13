* New wheat, durum, barley contracts little used
* Steady, high prices left risk management appetite lower
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 13 ICE Futures Canada
plans to continue offering its seldom traded Canadian grain
futures contracts, confident that a set of unusual, but
temporary, market conditions prevented them from taking off this
year.
ICE Canada launched milling wheat , durum and
barley contracts in January to capitalize on the
Canadian government's removal of Western Canada's grain
marketing monopoly.
But instead of seeing price volatility that would spur the
trade to aggressively manage their risk, wheat prices have been
high and relatively steady, with fluid grain movement from farms
through the commercial handling system -- all in a year in which
western farmers gained the ability to sell their grain to any
buyer.
"From a farmer's eyes, what more do you want?" said Brad
Vannan, president and chief operating officer of ICE Futures
Canada, an arm of the Atlanta-based IntercontinentalExchange Inc
, in an interview with Reuters. "For people to see value
in those tools, they have to perceive risk.
"There are a lot of unusual things that are happening right
now, none of which really demonstrate the value of the futures
contracts that were built."
In Western Canada, high prices of wheat for livestock feed -
the lowest-value wheat grade - put a high floor price into the
wheat market, while an abundance of high-protein wheat kept the
ceiling low, Vannan said.
Feedback from the commercial grain trade is that the
contracts are well-structured, and de-listing them would be
premature, Vannan said. They need at least another full crop
cycle, and maybe several, to prove themselves, he said.
"All we need to do is attract more volume. The volumes
aren't great, which is disappointing, but at the same time we've
seen some small but significant milestones."
The new contracts have rolled through delivery months, with
traders making deliveries and inter-month spread trades.
Open interest, however, is a paltry 83 positions in the
three contracts combined, compared with about 155,000 in ICE
Canada's signature canola contract .
CWB, the grain marketing company formerly known as the Wheat
Board, has not used the ICE wheat contracts yet, as it waits for
liquidity to build, said Chris Palmer, a trader at CWB.
"It's pretty hard to get new contracts going. The pie is
only so big. It might be an issue of people going with what
they know. The wheat market is pretty well-represented with
high-quality (grades) in Minneapolis and medium in Kansas and
lower in Chicago.
"They need to find a niche somewhere to drive volume."
Western Canada's grain industry has historically used
Minneapolis Grain Exchange's hard red spring wheat contract to
manage risk associated with spring wheat and durum production,
but the ICE contracts offer the advantages of Canadian currency
and delivery points.
Last month, Milan's Borsa Italiana launched Europe's first
durum futures market to cater to demand from the continent's
Italian-led pasta makers.
ICE is hopeful of convincing end users of wheat, durum and
barley, particularly importers of the Canadian crops, to use the
contracts, Vannan said.
Earlier this year, IntercontinentalExchange Inc launched
grain contracts in the United States to compete with benchmarks
traded on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Those contracts have also struggled to attract liquidity.
"It takes awhile for a market to take on its own
personality," Vannan said. "And I don't think the Canadian
market has done that yet because such unique conditions occurred
this year."