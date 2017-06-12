BRIEF-Thai Factory Development says unit enters joint venture agreement with Beauty Honour
* Unit, Crown Development Co., Ltd entered into a joint venture agreement with Beauty Honour Ltd
June 12 Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for June rose to 3,036 lots, or 303,600 tonnes, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Monday.
The contract expired at $429, down from $450 a tonne at May's expiry, when deliveries reached 2,367 lots. (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 The corruption scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and upcoming elections pose potential challenges for Malaysia's sovereign rating in the short term, Standard and Poor's said on Thursday.
* LENDING BANKS EXTEND STANDSTILL AGREEMENTS ON DEBT UNTIL NOV 15 Source text: http://reut.rs/2sYBE04 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)