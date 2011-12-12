LONDON Dec 12 Physical deliveries of gasoil for the December futures contract fell to 196,300 tonnes, or 1,963 lots, the InterContinental Exchange said on Monday.

This is down from November's volume of 210,500 tonnes, or 2,105 lots.

ICE said the contract settled at $932 a tonne. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Anthony Barker)