(Updates trader detail on deliverers, takers)

LONDON Dec 12 Physical deliveries of gasoil for the December futures contract fell to 196,300 tonnes, or 1,963 lots, the InterContinental Exchange said on Monday.

The volume of deliveries fell this month, down 6.7 percent from November's volume of 210,500 tonnes, or 2,105 lots.

The ICE gasoil future contract, which provides hedging and is the pricing reference for European distillate market, requires physical delivery at expiration. One contract is equivalent to a lot size of 100 metric tonnes of gasoil.

The December gasoil deliveries come below the 12-previous months average of 2,048 lots, according to Reuters calculations.

Trade sources said BP, Mercuria and AIC delivered, while Vitol, Morgan Stanley and Glencore took. The details were not confirmed by the companies.

Since the expiry of the November contract on Nov. 10, gasoil future prices have fallen by around 7.3 percent to trade at around $925.75 a tonne by 1450 GMT.

ICE said the contract settled at $932 a tonne last Friday. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Keiron Henderson)