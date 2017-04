LONDON Feb 12 Physical deliveries for the February ICE Low Sulphur Gasoil futures contract were at 336 lots or 33,600 tonnes at expiry, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Thursday.

This compared with 638 lots for ICE Gasoil in January and 364 lots for Low Sulphur Gasoil.

This is the first month that the gasoil contract has reflected the 10 ppm specification.

