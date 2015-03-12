LONDON, March 12 Physical deliveries for the March ICE Low Sulphur Gasoil futures contract were at 1,618 lots or 161,800 tonnes at expiry, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Thursday.

The deliveries were much higher than February's 336 lots, the first month the contract reflected its new low sulphur specification.

The March contract expired at $560.75 a tonne. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Pravin Char)